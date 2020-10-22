Trousdale County’s Building Committee heard from the county mayor on needed repairs to the old courthouse during an Oct. 13 meeting.
Stephen Chambers reported on replacing the windows, fixing flooring that has suffered flood damage and work on the brick path outside the front entrance.
As the courthouse is defined as a historic building, the mayor said it had been recommended that the county get a structural report from the Tennessee Historical Commission.
“It has been more in depth than I thought it would be trying to get all that together,” Chambers said. “It’s more in depth than just doing a building assessment… It has to do with the history of the building and trying to preserve based on that… If it has 1905 glass, they want 1905 glass.”
Previous estimates have put replacing the windows in the old courthouse around $140,000.
The flooring in the rear of the first floor has been damaged by water leaking, which has forced most meetings to be held at the Community Center since early September.
Chambers said part of the flooring had been found to have asbestos and that the county had requested quotes on hardwood and laminate. The quotes came in at roughly $12,500 and $7,150 for laminate. Insurance will pay part of the cost, according to the mayor.
“We’re going to try to save every penny we can, but the thought is to go with the hardwood because that will give more historical accuracy,” he said.
Committee members voted to authorize the hardwood flooring once work does begin. The mayor did not have a timeline for the beginning of repair work and noted a shortage of building materials was partially to blame.
Chambers said the county was planning to take engraved bricks from the front of the courthouse that were removed as part of the Streetscape project and use them to replace other worn bricks in the same area.
“We want to go in and cut out individual bricks and replace with engraved bricks,” Chambers said. “We want to try and get them all back in front of the courthouse.”
Chambers also addressed some needed updates to the courthouse to make it compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, including a power door on the back entrance.
“We don’t have a whole lot to do but we do have some things to do,” the mayor said.
ADA compliance with county buildings was also on the agenda, with Chambers mentioning required signage and fixing doors to make them easier to open.
The mayor did say the Senior Center was already ADA-compliant and that most other county buildings generally fit the requirements.
Chambers gave an update on the Streetscape project, saying it was complete except for landscaping that is expected to begin later this year.
The mayor reported on the possibility of selling off surplus county properties, saying he had worked with Clerk & Master Shelly Jones to comprise a list of properties. Tracts that have been acquired by the county via tax sales could be sold. The County Commission in February 2019 set up a committee to set up such sales and set prices for the sale of property. Chambers said he hoped to have that committee meet in November.
