At the Monday night work session of the Trousdale County Commission, Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall announced that he and Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell signed an option to purchase agreement for the Holder’s Tobacco Warehouse property, which will be a possibility for the county’s new justice center.
Because the inmate population has significantly changed in recent years, jail overcrowding has become an issue, which has left the county in danger of the jail being decertified by the state, unless a new facility can be built to satisfy state standards.
According to McCall, during the past year, the search for a suitable property for the new jail has been actively underway.
“After Sheriff Russell and I have done an exhaustive study of land purchases, we signed an option to purchase today for Holder’s Tobacco Warehouse and all the land that’s a part of that warehouse,” said McCall. “We exercised a six-month option, with an option to extend it another six months.
“This will hold the property while the county has time to do environmental studies, bring in a structural engineer, get all the facts and figures down, and get the architectural drawings done. It should give us plenty of time.”
County leaders have been diligently pursuing the best, most cost-effective options for the new jail as construction costs have skyrocketed over past three years. They are hopeful that purchasing an existing property will help to bring down the cost of such a large-scale project.
“The architect has done at least two other jails where he worked with an existing building,” said McCall. “He said that both of those projects were very successful. I see (the existing building) as part of the general project and not just as a side purchase. I see it done in coordination with the jail project and included in the cost of the jail.
“That building is really well built, and the options we would have are incredible. The sheriff and I see it as an opportunity that very well could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If that property gets away from us, it would be a great loss to the county.”
According to Russell, he, too, believes that purchasing the old tobacco warehouse property is a likely win for the county.
“I think it is in the county’s best interest to purchase the property,” said Russell. “But we still need to make sure that it is feasible in order to save money. The building has a lot more room than we need for a justice center, but the county could use the rest of it for other projects.
“It seems like it is a good option for the county. The property that’s there has already been excavated out. It already has the infrastructure for water, gas, and sewer. I think it could save the county money.”
At this time, the county has no plans to move forward with the final purchase of the property, until all preliminary due diligence has been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.