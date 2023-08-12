During Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall’s visit to the Trousdale County Senior Center on Monday, the mayor took time to reminisce about the past and spoke with senior center members about issues that are currently impacting the county.
The mayor also took time to interact with folks at the center as he ended his visit with a question-and-answer session.
“I’ve known Jack McCall a long time,” said Trousdale County Senior Center member Rose Kelley. “I thought his visit here was really good. It was informative, and I felt free to talk and comfortable asking questions. Jack is such a people person and has a talent for listening.”
Trousdale County Senior Center member Glenda Napier added, “Going to a meeting like this, you can really learn a lot of things.”
After listening to the mayor, both Kelley and Napier agreed that the meeting was informative and believed that McCall was doing a good job as mayor.
“I’m glad I was here, because there are a lot of things that I didn’t know the status on,” said Kelley. “It helped to be here and to listen. So far, I think the mayor’s done a good job. It’s a difficult job ... probably even frustrating at times. And the fact that Jack’s really enjoying it says a lot about him.”
Napier added, “This was the first time that I met him (McCall). He seems like a good person who will get things done. I like him. I think he is doing a good job.”
But according to McCall, he cannot do the job alone as Hartsville revitalization efforts will need everybody working together.
“I had a chance to drive through Adams, Tennessee, and it was all so neat and manicured,” said McCall. “And I said, ‘Somewhere along the way, in Hartsville, we lost our sense of pride, and it shows.’ Over time, I’m trying to bring that back, but it takes everybody.”
Kelley added, “I’ve been retired for 30 years, but I’ve tried to be active in the community. I think it would be great if we had more people volunteering. It makes all the difference in the world. We have to support our community.”
McCall said that his goal is to make the most impact on as many people as possible, and he does not mind asking for prayers while he carries out the job as mayor.
“This is what I tell my Sunday school class ... ‘When you say your daily prayers, pitch me in there,’ ” said McCall. “I don’t mind asking you to pray for me.
“When I talked to God about (running for mayor), I said, ‘How can You get the most out of me, and how can You help me have the most impact for good in the time that I have left?’ I almost didn’t run, but I just kept taking it before Him, and taking it before Him. Then, I came to a peace about it and said, ‘This is where I need to be.’ So, that is my purpose, to have as much impact on as many lives as I can in the time that I have left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.