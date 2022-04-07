The Hartsville/Trousdale County mayoral race features three men who each bring their own list of concerns and optimism for the county’s future.
Mayor Stephen Chambers will try to fend off challenges from county commissioner Bill Fergusson and long-time Vidette columnist and public speaker Jack McCall.
While each man has cited personal reasons for wanting to run, there are issues that they hope to address if elected.
Growth concernsOverwhelmingly, feedback from constituents pertained to the growth of Trousdale County. None of the candidates actually said that they wanted to stop growth, but each indicated a desire to manage it in a way that doesn’t overburden the community and its resources.
Since announcing his campaign last year, Fergusson has been meeting with constituents to gauge the community’s concerns.
“(Growth) is probably the largest topic I have heard,” Fergusson said. “A lot of people that live here love the rural setting and being on the farm. They are very concerned that we are urbanizing ourselves at a rate they wish wouldn’t happen. And they feel like they are seeing over development and under planning as we go.”
Fergusson is a realtor and admits that “we can’t build a wall around Trousdale County.” Therefore, in his mind, it’s critical that growth occurs in a way that balances the interest of the people who already live there.
The current mayor said that growth management has been a top priority of his since taking office four years ago.
“Before I took office, we didn’t really have anything in place,” Chambers said. “One of the concerns is that with all this growth that it could increase tax rates. So, I think being strategic about it, you can do it in such a way, (like through grant application and developer fees) that you aren’t having it come back and pay for those later.”
Public services expansionAs McCall sees it, maintaining Trousdale County’s reputation as a destination community is going to require beefing up the benefits and improving infrastructure.
The jail is one building that McCall indicated that he would like to address immediately.
“I would look at the most efficient way to build this new jail facility,” McCall said. “Is there a way to modernize our facility or build a new facility without going overboard on spending?”
Chambers commented that the county is currently considering creating a justice center instead of just a jail in order to increase security of inmates and officers being transported to the courtroom for trial.
“What we have now, we have officers walking prisoners across an insecure parking lot over to the courthouse,” Chambers said.
Chambers mentioned that he would also like to see the implementation of a rehabilitative work-release program for non-violent offenders.
“In the long term, we hope to reduce recidivism by expanding their opportunity to re-enter the work force,” Chambers said.
Enhancing quality of life for the employees that enhance the county through their work is something the all of the candidates support. The county commission just agreed on a $2 raise for employees at the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Fergusson said that he would like to see something similar done for school teachers in the county.
Recreational/educational opportunities“At some point in time as we are experiencing growth, there is going to have to be another school built,” McCall said. “How far out that will be? It’s hard to be sure. But, since our county is growing so fast, our recreational facilities could use some improvement.”
As a grandfather, McCall mentioned that he attends youth, travel-ball games outside of Trousdale County. He insisted that its time to get the facilities in Trousdale County up to par with some of the newer, better-equipped facilities that he has seen on the road.
Ensuring that Trousdale County remains a “destination community,” as McCall terms it, means maintaining the county’s reputable school system.
“A lot of people move here because they see our schools are great,” McCall said. “It’s a great place to raise kids. That’s why I come back to the recreational facilities needing upgrades. We need to give them something to do.”
Another outlet for activity could be the enhancements at Taylor’s Landing on the Cumberland River. According to Fergusson, there are drawings in place for us to have walking trails and an RV camp.
“I’d like to take another look at what it will take to make it happen,” Fergusson said. “If you really want to do something, you will find an excuse to make it happen.
“I am looking for something positive in this country that all people can enjoy. I would like to see us enhance our senior citizens center and outdoor swimming pool for a full-blown community center.”
Inter-government relationsIn both campaign announcements made by Fergusson and McCall, each man cited a growing disconnect between the mayor’s office and the county commission as a concern they felt.
“I have heard people say they want to see a better working relationship between the different entities of our local government,” Fergusson said. “If this were a question that was asked when I used to be a school teacher, you’d have boxes that say, ‘excellent,’ ‘good,’ ‘average,’ and ‘needs improvement.’ I would check the box that says, ‘needs improvement.’ ”
For McCall’s part, he indicated that, if elected, his first order of business would be to “restore a healthy working relationship” between the mayor’s office and the county court. He added that the current relationship has a tendency to get “confrontational.”
“When everyone is pulling in the same direction, things go a lot better, and efficiency is created,” McCall said. “You got to get everyone on the same page. One of my strengths is pulling people together and understanding what everyone’s role is and when to pick your fights.”
In incidents of dispute, McCall said that as long as the two parties can find common ground, he feels that a goal can be reached.
Last year, an issue arose between the mayor’s office and the county commission over ethics concerns. The matter involved the water department and construction of a new building. Questions were raised about violations of the sunshine law, which requires all matters of public concern to be discussed and legislated in an open public forum.
Some commissioners signed a letter saying that the mayor was reaching out when he suggested that a lawsuit for a Sunshine-Law violation might be needed. Chambers contends that what he was doing was just trying to ensure transparency throughout the process.
The election to decide the mayoral race will be held in August.
