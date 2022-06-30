The Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum on June 21 at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
It was the second candidate forum held within a five-day span for candidates running in the upcoming Aug. 4 election.
Candidates from the mayoral and sheriff’s races, plus a large showing of commission candidates, were given three minutes to speak to voters at the forum.
In the sheriff’s race, the contenders include former K-9 officer Daniel Gunter and incumbent Sheriff Ray Russell. Each took the opportunity to address Trousdale County constituents during the forum.
“Part of (why) I wanted to run is to keep our county safe,” said Gunter. “We are 12th in the state of Tennessee — out of the counties — for speed-related crashes,” Gunter said. “That’s a big number for a small county. That comes down to a direct lack of enforcement. To keep our roadways safe, we need deputies to patrol our roadways.
“We have a lot of things we have to address. In 2001, when we became a metropolitan government, we had two deputies and a sergeant first shift. That’s still what we have today on every shift, ne deputy for city, and one deputy for county and a supervisor.”
Following Gunter, the incumbent sheriff was given the opportunity to share his thoughts. He spoke to electors about the need of building a new jail in Trousdale County.
“(We) have toured eight jails in the last two months all across the state of Tennessee, trying to get ideas for what we need for our jail,” said Russell. “A (state) needs assessment will tell us what the needs are for our new jail and give us guidance on how we need to build it and save money.”
Russell also addressed staffing issues within the sheriff’s department.
“We’ll have a staffing analysis done to see what our needs are for patrol,” said Russell. “I did it about eight years ago to see what our needs were then. Our county has grown a few thousand people in the last few years, and that needs assessment will tell me how much we will need for our population.”
In the mayoral race, candidates Jack McCall, Bill Fergusson, and incumbent Stephen Chambers are all vying for the office. After initially addressing constituents, each candidate discussed the priorities that he would emphasize as mayor.
“In terms of priorities, education comes to mind first, being a former school teacher,” said Bill Fergusson. “The last time we gave our school teachers a local raise was some years back. Teacher’s didn’t make enough money back when I was a teacher, and they still don’t today. So, I always want to support the teachers.”
After serving on the emergency services committee for 11 years, emergency services are another top priority for Fergusson if elected mayor.
“Emergency services are very important to me,” said Fergusson. “We are going to have to do better as a county providing services. There are concerns about response times. Our ambulance service, when it is fully staffed, has 15 people. About a month and a half ago, we got down to six people. I think the time has come for us to try to create a hybrid model where the fire department and the ambulance service work together. You put two people down there, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are not just fire trained. They are EMTs (emergency medical technicians).”
Fergusson went on to express his support for the renewal of the downtown area.
Much like Fergusson, both Chambers and McCall have plans for the downtown district, but for McCall, getting to know the people and gaining their trust is also a top priority.
“My priority is being transparent ... people have to know you to trust you,” said McCall. “I think people like to know. People don’t like surprises. (For example), the big issue with the rock quarry was that it caught everybody by surprise. That should not have happened. People should have known early in the process that something was going down, and I am committed to being a mayor that keeps you informed.”
McCall went on to voice his support for the revitalization of the downtown district.
“One of my priorities is to bring back the downtown,” said McCall. “If we don’t do something to the downtown, this will be a great place to live, but nobody will want to visit. Since I’ve been here 38 years, I’ve watched the downtown, and it hasn’t changed a lot in all those years.
“We have two basic ways to get revenue for our county, one is property tax and the other is sales tax. Not enough people outside our county are spending money here. I think small towns will be a magnet to the metropolitan areas going forward if we have something to show people.”
However, the incumbent mayor has already begun to put his plan into action for the downtown area of Hartsville.
“I got us in the Tennessee Downtowns program through the Tennessee Department of Economic Community Development,” said Chambers. “Through that program, we received a $15,000 grant that we used to do façade improvements here in the downtown district. We gave out grants to eight building owners, and out of those, seven projects were completed. We also received training in downtown revitalization.
“Another thing I want to focus on is economic and development. That’s not just retail, but also industrial. If people live here and go to their jobs (here), you’ll find out (that) if you keep your people in (your) county, they’ll spend money inside your county. So, if we increase the number of jobs here, we’ll have more people shopping at our grocery stores and eating at our restaurants. That’s going to incentivize new retail groups to move here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.