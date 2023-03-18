Oakley McCall pitched a no-hitter as the Satterfield Middle School girls softball squad opened its season with an 8-0 win over visiting Gordonsville on March 7.
The Lady Jackets scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth.
McCall recorded eight strikeouts while issuing just one walk.
The hosts recorded 11 hits as Madi Pilewicz. Molly Holder, Caroline Eden, and Madeline Wilson all had two. Maggie Linville, Anna Scruggs, and Makenna Lee also provided hits.
“The Gordonsville game was a great start,” Satterfield Middle coach Tina Chasse said. “We came out with hot bats and solid pitching by seventh-grader Oakley McCall. It is evident that she has worked hard in the offseason.”
Seventeen players comprise the roster that includes four eighth-graders in Jaydan Giese, Aryell Leatherman, Mikaela Martinez and Delanie Moss. The seventh graders are Eden, Linville, McCall, Pilewicz, Scruggs, Wilson and Lexie Mathes. The sixth-grade players are Lee, Karley Batey, Rylee Butler, Mackenzie Dix, Mollie Holder and Emma Tillman.
“We are excited for the upcoming season,” Chasse said. “Veteran coach Julie Stafford is our assistant coach this season. She brings a ton of knowledge about the game of softball, making her a huge asset to our team.
“We have a very young team with a lot of potential. If they all work hard, stay focused and injury-free, we should have a successful season.”
The Lady Jackets were not as fortunate on Tuesday as they lost at East Robertson, 7-1.
Each team had eight hits, but the visitors committed four errors, while the hosts only had one.
Satterfield Middle gave up three runs in the first inning and one in the second before finally getting on the board in the fifth frame. The Lady Jackets then rendered three more runs in the bottom of that fifth.
Eight players had one hit, including Batey, Linville, Wilson, Leatherman, Holder, Eden, McCall, and Scruggs.
McCall took the loss in the pitcher’s circle as she gave up eight hits, two earned runs, and two base on balls, while recording four strikeouts.
Following spring break, the Lady Jackets will host Winfree Bryant Middle School on March 27 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.