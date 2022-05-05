Trousdale County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Satterfield has named Paige (Sevier) McKinney as the Trousdale County High School girls head basketball coach.
McKinney — who is a mathematics teacher — has been serving as an assistant coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.
“I look forward to getting to know the girls and becoming a part of the community while taking the opportunity to build on what Coach (Jared) Hawkins has done over the past four years,” McKinney said.
Hawkins recently resigned due to his wife, Jennifer, making a career move that will have the family relocating to Clarksville.
The program compiled a 36-74 overall record under Hawkins over the past four years and a 17-35 mark in regular-season, district games. The Lady Jackets were 11-31 in District 8-A play over that span.
McKinney has previously served as the head coach at Watertown from 2018-2021, resulting in a 41-46 record. She also served as the Watertown Middle School head coach for the 2019-21 seasons, compiling a 33-9 record over the three-year period.
McKinney played high-school basketball at Jackson County and then played collegiately at Roane State Community College and Maryville College.
Krystul Gregory was named the TCHS head volleyball coach on Tuesday as well.
Gregory has been the head coach at Jim B. Satterfield Middle School Coach for five years. Gregory led the program to an undefeated season in 2020.
“Coach Gregory has a proven record of success, and she has coached all of our girls when they were in middle school,” Satterfield said. “She will do an excellent job leading our high-school program.”
Gregory — who is an English, Language, Arts instructor at Satterfield Middle School — succeeds Chapel Carter.
McKinney and Gregory are presently planning with TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson about tryouts and practice plans, with information on those expected to be forthcoming soon.
“I am excited to have two women with such an impeccable work ethic leading our young ladies,” Satterfield said. “Coach Sevier and Coach Gregory each have an outstanding reputation of developing both students and players. We can’t wait for them to get into the gym. I foresee our overall girls’ athletic programs really spring-boarding over these next few years.”
