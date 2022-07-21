As school begins and summer draws to a close, one way to end summer break is with a trip to the fair.
This year, the Trousdale County Fair will run from July 28-30 and from Aug. 4-6 at the Trousdale County High School campus and agricultural center, with several new events added to the schedule.
“We have a lot going on at this year’s fair,” said Trousdale County Fair President Kathy Atwood. “We’ve added several different events.
“We are going to have a small midway with games and a few rides. We are trying it out this year to see if people will come. It will be there on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.”
From cook-offs and beauty contests to cow chip bingo and bluegrass music, there is something for everyone at this year’s fair.
“There is a big car show on Saturday, July 30, that is sponsored by the backpack program (a program that provides food for kids and families in Trousdale County),” said Atwood. “The Rotary Club and the backpack program do this together to raise money for the backpack program.
“We will also have a beauty contest that day.”
But if car shows and beauty contests are not your forte, there will be an opportunity for the best bakers in Trousdale County to show off their skills.
“We have a baking cook-off for layered cakes, pecan pies, and yeast rolls (on July 30),” said Atwood. “People can enter, and we choose the winners.
“Then on Aug. 4, the Trousdale Medical Center will be doing cow chip bingo at the fair. They are raising money for several charities. If you’ve never seen cow chip bingo, you should come out and see it. It can be a lot of fun to watch. The next night, we are doing regular bingo. The First National Bank is sponsoring bingo for everybody. There will be prizes, and the prizes will be cash.”
In cow chip bingo, a cow is released on to a gridded field resembling a bingo card, and if your square on the grid is chosen by the animal to deposit its chip, then, you are the lucky winner.
In addition to food, rides, contests, and games, the 2022 Trousdale County Fair will have its annual sheep and goat show, a cattle show, and a chicken show. There will even be a dog show.
“We will have a dog show (on Aug. 5),” said Atwood. “It doesn’t matter the breed. It’s just a fun dog show opened to everyone in the community. It’s for youth and adults.”
In addition, the Trousdale County Fair will feature the bluegrass band Mountain Highway from Gatlinburg, local band Letter Bomb, horticulturalist Carol Reese, a petting zoo, and multiple food and craft vendors.
The daily schedule can be viewed on the fair’s website at www.trousdalecountyfair.org/pdf-schedule.
