Melvin Tony Presley, age 64, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Rastus & Lela Presley.
Survivors are: two daughters, Sabrina (Brad) Woodard of Portland, Megan (Tony) Kinslow of Carthage; four grandchildren, Wesley Woodard, Conner (Kara) Woodard, Mason Woodard, Kalan Kinslow; two brothers, Jerry Presley of Hartsville, Ricky Presley of Hartsville; sister, Penny Presley of Lafayette.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 19, officiated by Eld. Michael Nesbitt.
Pallbearers were: Ricky Dale Gregory, Brad Shoulders, Ricky & Jerry Presley, Tony Kinslow and Brad Woodard.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
