Death notices
Merle W. Yoder, age 81, of Castalian Springs, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, William & Susie Yoder; son, GA McGee.
Survivors are: wife of 53 years, Ottie Yoder; daughter, Robin (Phillip) Kilmon; three sons, Kevin McGee, Daryl McGee & Bryan (Sharon) McGee; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 officiated by Bro. Jimmy Crabtree. Interment was in the Hartsville Cemetery. Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Lynne Flowers, age 56, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Ezra Glenn & Hazel Patton Carey; husband, Joseph Flowers; sister, Patricia Ann Ketchum; brother, David Paul Carey.
Survivors are: son, Donald Tyler Hamblen Jr.; daughter, Lindsey (Willie) Castello; two grandchildren, Dawson Hamblen & Gage Castello; sister, Linda (William) George. Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 30. Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
