After a one-year absence, the men of the Hartsville United Methodist Church will host their annual country ham breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 7-10 a.m. The event is always held on the day of Hartsville’s Christmas parade.
Last year due to the coronavirus, the event was canceled. But there were some ham-frying and sausage-flipping men of the church who can only go so long without cooking for the public. We imagine that there are some equally frustrated members of the community anxious to chow down on biscuits and gravy!
The breakfast is held in the basement of the church at 224 Church Street. The early start will let participants in the parade “fuel up” for the day’s events and will continue long enough to let late sleepers arrive to fill up their plates with good homestyle cooking, before they head out to watch the parade.
On the menu is the aforementioned country ham, plus pork sausage, scrambled eggs, hash-brown potatoes, grits, fruit compote and hot biscuits. To round out the menu are both cream-style gravy and red-eye gravy, fruit preserves, coffee and juice.
All of this for the price of $5.
The men of the church do all the preparations and the cooking.
Meanwhile, the ladies of the church are hosting a bake sale in one of the church’s basement classrooms and a white elephant sale of holiday items, decorations and ornaments.
All profits go to benefit ministry projects of the United Methodist Women’s Group, as well as scholarships for the church’s graduating seniors.
