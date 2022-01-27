Michael Collins has officially announced his campaign for re-election as Circuit Court Judge for the 15th Judicial District in the Republican primary on May 3, 2022. Wilson, Smith, Macon, Jackson and Trousdale counties are included in this district.
Guided by his faith and conservative principles, Judge Collins’ belief has always been to follow the law, protect the community, and help others. Collins believes his experience on the bench as both a General Sessions Judge and now a Circuit Court Judge has prepared him for re-election. Collins previously was elected Circuit Judge in 2020 after the retirement of John Wootten.
Born and raised in Middle Tennessee, Judge Collins said his philosophy has always been simple, “hold dangerous criminals accountable, protect victims and their families, help non-violent drug addicted offenders lead purposeful lives and protect and defend the Constitution.”
A native of Carthage, Collins was a gifted athlete in high school and was recognized all-state in multiple sports. He also excelled in the classroom, graduating in the top 10 of his class and later graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration at Middle Tennessee State University. Collins attended the University of Memphis Law School and graduated in 2001 before coming home to Carthage to practice law.
In 2014, Collins was elected General Sessions Judge, and in 2020 was elected Circuit Court Judge, where he currently serves. In 2010, he was also elected to the Smith County School Board where he served as chairman of the board until 2014.
Collins has been involved in numerous philanthropic and community organizations including the Rotary Club, volunteer coach at Smith County High School and Carthage Elementary, and coach for the Little League and Minor League youth baseball and softball.
Collins was appointed by former Gov. Bill Haslam to serve on the Recovery Court Advisory Committee to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and awarded the Community Impact Award from the Drug Prevention Coalition.
As founder of the first Misdemeanor Recovery Court in his district and founder of Bridging the Gap, Collins has been recognized as a leader in his efforts to curb drug addiction and help addicts lead lives of purpose.
Collins’ strong commitment to the community came from his father, Harold “Slick” Collins, who is known throughout Middle Tennessee for his volunteerism and involvement in youth sports. His mother, Cindy, was a registered nurse and devout Christian before her death. His stepmother, Wanda, is a devout Christian, active in her church and has volunteered beside his dad in volunteer youth sports.
Collins has been married for 21 years to his wife Selicia, a special education teacher. They have two children, a son Case, and daughter, Lucy. The Collins family is active at Carthage First Baptist Church, where Michael teaches Sunday school and serves as a deacon.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.