Michael Preston Graham, 67, passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, at his home in Hartsville.
He was predeceased by his parents — Denton and Dorothy Graham _ and is survived by: his son, Forrest Graham; granddaughter, Lizzy Graham; daughter-in-law, Lacey Graham; sister, Linda Martin; and girlfriend Sonja Radaker.
If Mike had a theme song it would have been “On the Road Again,” spending most of his life driving across the country.
He was one of the great storytellers, a tour bus driver extraordinaire and a friend to many.
Brother Mikey, Texas Toker, rest easy.
