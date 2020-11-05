Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency held a distribution of food, hygiene supplies and cleaning supplies to Trousdale County families.
Volunteers distributed items at Hartsville City Park on Friday, Oct. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. MCCAA received a grant that allowed for the purchase of supplies and provided for distributions in each of the seven counties the agency serves, including Trousdale.
“We received a grant from the state for anyone that has been affected by COVID to purchase fresh food and vegetables,” said Danielle Scott. “We’ve been able to purchase food; Foodland has been very generous and gotten us all the food here in Hartsville. We’ve received cleaning supplies from American Paper & Twine Co., and fresh food from Fresh Point in Nashville.”
While Friday’s distribution was a one-time event, Scott said she hoped future funding might allow for other such needs to be met.
“With the way everything’s going, we could get more grants, We don’t know.”
MCCAA had enough supplies to serve 125 families and was nearly out by 10:30 a.m. Those served received fresh beef and chicken, potatoes, butter, milk, apples, sweet potatoes, onions, bread, cheese and more.
Mid-Cumberland will also be holding a commodity distribution in Hartsville City Park on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. These distributions are done quarterly and recipients must meet USDA income eligibility requirements. For more information, call 615-742-1113 or visit midcumberland.org.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
