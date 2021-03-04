Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will have a representative in Hartsville to take applications for the organization’s LIHEAP program later this month.
A representative will be at the Community Help Center (120A E. McMurry) on Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Applicants can receive $350, $500 or $650 toward their electric or gas account.
“We’re super excited to be branching out into Trousdale County and hope we’ll be able to come regularly,” said Sarabeth Robinson, Community Liaison & Development Manager for MCCAA.
“Outreach events have been few and far between for the past year due to COVID-19. Most of our community partners were not ready to host such potentially large events. Recently, however, they have begun opening their doors again. We are very excited to get back out to our communities and meet the needs of more families.”
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is funded by a state pass-through grant and administered by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA). The program aims to assist low-income households, primarily those who pay a high proportion of household income on home energy, in meeting their immediate energy needs. In Tennessee, LIHEAP is administered through a network of 19 local agencies that reach all 95 counties. LIHEAP is offered to help defray heating and cooling expenses, as long as funding is available. The program can help with not only electric bills, but also with gas, propane, coal, oil, kerosene, and wood. Clients can apply once per program year for assistance.
Applicants must bring Social Security cards for everyone in the home, proof of income for anyone in the home aged 18 or over, photo ID for the head of household and a bill or 12-month printout from their energy provider. If applicable, people are asked to bring military ID or DD-214, child support number or letter, 2020 Social Security benefit letter, paystubs for the last 30 days and current statement for pension/annuities.
Applicants must also meet income requirements, starting at $1,903.58 per month for a one-person household and up to $4,246.33 for a five-person household.
“We’ll also have flyers for our other services that we provide, to remind that we have other stuff they can apply for,” Robinson said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
