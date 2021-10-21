Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman program advocates for the rights of thousands of residents in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and homes for the aged in Trousdale County and 12 additional counties in Middle Tennessee.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is a partner agency with the United Way of Trousdale County. Ombudsman staff consists of two District Ombudsmen, an Ombudsman Assistant, and 23 trained volunteers. Trained, certified Ombudsman volunteers pay regular visits to these facilities, where they spend time with residents, monitor conditions, investigate complaints, educate regarding abuse and neglect and protect residents’ rights.
The program offers mediation, complaint resolution, and public education for residents and their families. COVID-19 restrictions and resulting isolation have resulted in a greater need for independent, objective observation and reporting.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is actively recruiting for volunteers in the Trousdale County area. Volunteer applicants must pass a background check and attend a 16-hour classroom training. The next training session will be held Nov. 17-18. Those interested in assisting have until Monday, Nov. 1 to contact the program by sending an email to cindy.rudolph@mchra.com or by calling 615-850-3918.
