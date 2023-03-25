The Hartsville Vidette is publishing question-and-answer profiles of the Trousdale County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
We conclude those profiles with a glance at Micah Miller, who is a seventh-grade science teacher at Jim B. Satterfield Middle School.
Name: Micah Miller
School: Jim B. Satterfield Middle School
Age: 37
What grade/subject do you teach? Seventh-grade science.
How long have you been in education? I’m in my seventh year.
How many years have you taught at your current school? It’s my fourth year.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Trousdale County High School for three years.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I served as a line medic in the U.S. Army for six years (2006-2012).
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Playing disc golf and learning to play different musical instruments.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I went to school to get certified to teach high-school chemistry but moved to seventh-grade science when the position opened up. I never planned on teaching middle-school science but have enjoyed teaching at this level.
How would you describe your teaching style? I use a mix of inquiry-based learning and cooperative learning styles.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Using an inquiry-based style, I am able to introduce our topics with real-world examples and natural phenomena. Having something tangible helps to keep students engaged.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? A few years ago, I went from the high school to the middle school at the same time that the state standards changed. Having a couple of months to adapt to a new age group, new standards, and new curriculum was a challenge. The methods I was using were still effective, but I had to modify my approach for the age group.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Having a small, close-knit community at Jim B. Satterfield Middle School is enjoyable. We work well together at the grade level and at the subject level. Everyone does their part, and they do it well. The collaboration here makes the job easier.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I have always enjoyed helping others out with learning and figuring out problems. My first teaching experience was helping fellow soldiers out with practice ASVAB materials during our down time in Iraq. They had the goal of bettering their score in hopes of getting a better job, and I had fun teaching them.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing the light-bulb moments, the moment that the concept sinks in and the student understands.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s keeping the same energy and quality throughout the day. With having five classes a day, it is challenging to make sure the last class receives the same high quality of instruction that the first classes did.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I can’t say that it has changed.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? At the beginning, there was a slow change going to a tech-dependent classroom. With the virtual and hybrid year, that change has expedited to where teachers need to be proficient in using the technology available. I had done some graduate classes with technology integration, so I was ahead of the curve, but the use of tech will continue to evolve and grow, and we need to change our methods to keep up with it.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? When I started at TCHS, the assistant principal at the time was Ben Johnson. He was my primary coach and conducted the majority of my walk-throughs and observations. He was able to help me hone in my inquiry-based method with all of his comments and coaching. He was doing graduate work with project-based learning also at the tim, and we were able to incorporate that into my style and helped me grow as a teacher. I was teaching science a little differently from the other teachers, and not only did he encourage it, but he helped me develop the style into an effective method.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Most memorable will still have to be the solar eclipse viewing at the football field in 2017. I was able to help set up the viewing and the music playlist. It did take a while to put together a couple of hours of sun-themed songs. I still remember the cheers when “Here Comes the Sun” played after the totality was over. I was still a new teacher back then, so I am thankful that Dr. (Clint) Satterfield trusted me enough to give me that task.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? The most meaningful is when a student comes in a day after a lesson and tells me they told someone at home what they learned. That is meaningful because it shows that they gained new knowledge, shared that new knowledge with someone else, and they are proud of themselves for learning and sharing.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? Simply put, I want to be characterized as tough but fair. I want to be remembered as a teacher that held everyone to a high standard and had high expectations for all students. I want the students to know that I am going to keep pushing them to get better while they know that I genuinely believe in them to reach their full potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.