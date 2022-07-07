Federal and local authorities were investigating an overnight attack last Thursday on a pregnancy counseling center in Nashville, where a window was left smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail device found inside.
Metro Nashville police called it the “first act of vandalism seen as related to the U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision.”
The Hope Clinic for Women in Nashville has been in operation since 1983. The Christian pregnancy center works to steer women and girls away from abortions. It is among the organizations highlighted in a recent news release from Gov. Bill Lee, who once served on its advisory board, applauding the overturning of Roe v. Wade last Friday.
“This is terrorism and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Lee said on Twitter on Thursday.
Joy Styles, a Metro council member who serves on the clinic’s board of directors, said that the incident forced staff to cancel all morning appointments before reopening on Thursday afternoon.
“We are a place of peace and a place of support,” Styles said. “Today, that was disrupted.”
Styles disagreed with the characterization that the clinic is anti-abortion, saying that the faith-based organization provides no judgement to women and girls for their choices but does hope women will “choose life.” The center does not encourage anyone or send anyone to an abortion clinic, she said.
“Because someone made an assumption about who we are and how we walk out with our beliefs, they prevented half of women we were to see today from getting appointments,” Styles said.
Police responded to a burglary alarm at the facility at 1:38 a.m. on Thursday, finding the smashed window and the unexploded device inside, the department said.
The words “Janes Revenge” was sprayed outside the brick building, the news release said.
Reports of similar anti-abortion pregnancy centers being vandalized since the Supreme Court ruling have emerged in Colorado, Virginia and Florida.
The FBI, Metro Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division detectives and hazardous devices unit officers are investigating, and the unignited device — which consists of a container filled with a flammable substance and a fuse — has been sent to a crime lab for analysis, according to Nashville police.
“The police department is working with the facility on ways to bolster security,” a news release said.
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.
