A Hendersonville man was killed on May 15 in a motorcycle accident on Highway 141 in Hartsville.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Scotty Rumble, 25, was killed when the Honda CBR he was driving southbound on 141 ran off the road. Rumble reportedly landed in a ditch and struck a rock embankment.
The accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and speed is believed to have played a role.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.