The Trousdale County High School and Ward School All-Class Reunion was held on last Saturday, with more than 50 alumni attending the event.
Among those alumnists were some former Trousdale County football players, including Jerry Mungle.
Mungle, a 1964 graduate who is currently a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, was a formidable player on the gridiron in high school and at the college level.
Mungle played on coach Jim B. Satterfield’s first undefeated football team in 1963, when the Yellow Jackets went 11-0 with wins over McMinnville City (7-6), Gallatin (12-0), Hendersonville (13-6), Smithville (12-0), Smyrna (32-0), Watertown (42-0), Portland (66-7), Gordonsville (50-0), Lafayette (19-7), and Carthage (20-7), including a victory over Nashville City Schools-Cumberland (14-0) in the Exchange Bowl at Isaac Litton High School.
Mungle still remembers and thinks about some things that Satterfield used to say, including, “I will never ask you to do anything that I won’t do,” and, “Don’t blame a loss on one play. There are too many other opportunities to win the game,” and, “Boys, I don’t know what to tell you. I have never been ahead 53-0 at the half before (against Portland in 1963),” and, “If anyone does their job, every play is designed to score a touchdown.”
Mungle’s senior year was the start of a three-year stretch for the Jackets when they played 32 games without a loss as they went 11-0 in 1963 and 9-0-2 in 1964. TCHS then won all 10 of their regular season games in 1965 before losing to Glencliff, 14-6, in the Tobacco Bowl.
Mungle fondly remembers scoring a touchdown with 1:13 left in the game against McMinnville City to tie the contest at 6 before running in the one-point conversion to put the Jackets on top, which proved to be the difference in the outcome.
Mungle went on to play at Middle Tennessee State University, where he played for one season on the freshman team as a defensive tackle when they would scrimmage every day against the varsity.
He later took his skills to the semi-pro level as he played four games with the Peoria Pintos in Illinois. He was slated to receive $50 and a game but never got paid and also experienced too many injuries, leading to his retirement.
Mungle occasionally will still attend a Trousdale County High football game, where he can be spotted “riding the fence” in front of the fieldhouse with former classmate Carlos Watson.
