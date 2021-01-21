Nadine Gregory Marshall, age 86, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Harold Dean Marshall; parents, Sam Bridgewater Gregory and Lorene Dalton Gregory; sister, Sue Drye.
Survivors are: four sons, Sammy Marshall of Hartsville, Joe (Treva) Marshall of Hartsville, Stanley Marshall of Hartsville, Michael (Annette) Marshall of Dixon Springs; six grandchildren, Jason Marshall, Cedric Marshall, Taylor Marshall, Sadie Marshall, Kayla (Matt) Cross, Tori Marshall; two brothers, Terry Gregory of New York, David Gregory of Gallatin; three sisters, Julia (Wayne) Ballard of Knoxville, Alice (Bobby) Satterfield of Hartsville, Elaine Holder of Arizona.
Private graveside services were held on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Hartsville Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Grooms officiating.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
