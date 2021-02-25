Tickets are officially on sale for the Ally 400, the NASCAR Cup Series race headed to the Nashville Superspeedway on June 20.
The event is part of a Father’s Day weekend triple-header that has been one of Wilson County’s most anticipated events since it was announced last summer, considering the track has not hosted a race in 10 years. The Speedway announced its entitlement partnership with Ally Financial during a Zoom call last month.
“Ally Financial really is the perfect partner to help us to welcome Cup Series racing back to Nashville after nearly 40 years,” Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses said. “The ability to be able to link our brand at Nashville Superspeedway with their well-known brand and their respected business in our sport is just the right way to kick off our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, and really to help us launch the rebirth of this track.”
Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer, said the company is excited about being a part of a landmark community event.
“The opportunity to be able to come in and do something really special for the community was something that really attracted us to this entitlement,” she said. “We’re actually right out of the gate going to make a $50,000 donation that’s going to be split equally between Box 55 Association and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. We think that this is an incredible way to be able to come in and make some immediate impact.”
Moses said interest in pre-sales over the past few weeks was high ahead of the chance for the public to reserve their seats. He added that there are contingency plans in place if COVID-19 remains a threat to the community over the summer.
“I count myself as a generally optimistic person, so I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and prayers up that we’ll be on the other side of this virus come June of this year,” he said. “I think though, as a live events planner and someone who’s been in this business for a while, you always have a plan B and a contingency. And we’ll make certain that we have that so we can create the right environment to keep our fans, our staff, the drivers and all of our attendees safe come June.”
One of the ways the staff is prepared to address the pandemic is by adding up to 15,000 temporary grandstands, which would bring seating capacity to 40,000 and allow for more social distancing.
“I know in the initial conversations we’ve had with Erik and his team, we’re both committed to doing whatever we need to do to activate this in the right way,” Brimmer said. “If that means that we have to do things virtually, if it means that we have to do things that are a little bit more disruptive, we’ll do that until we get to the second year or the third year or the out years of this relationship when we can have live events.”
Brimmer expects to see a continued growth when it comes to NASCAR events in the community over the next several years.
“I think it’s a sport that is absolutely on the rise, and to be able to intersect that cultural moment of the rise of NASCAR again, it was really exciting for us,” she said. “It all made it a very attractive proposition.”
Tickets for all three races scheduled for Father’s Day weekend are now available online at nashvillesuperspeedway.com. Fans can also enter the Ally 400 Sweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP ticket package or a spot at a virtual meet and greet with Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet.
“This community at large loves racing, loves NASCAR, has a rich history of it,” Moses said. “And we’re just so excited to be able to be not only part of the present of NASCAR racing in Middle Tennessee, but certainly part of the future.”
