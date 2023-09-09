As unpredictable weather will soon help to usher in another flu season, a new subvariant of COVID-19, known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, has already begun to sweep across the nation.
Pirola, which is a new subvariant of the COVID-19 variant omicron, was first detected in the United States in August and has now been confirmed in five states. Although that may seem low, Pirola and other forms of the coronavirus are on the rise everywhere.
Vanderbilt University Professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Disease William Schaffner recently explained, “It (Pirola) is starting to spread here in the United States, as well as in other parts of the world. It’s clearly contagious, as are all of these subvariants of omicron. As we all know, these COVID viruses are not localized just to one country or another. They don’t need a passport. They’re capable of spreading — and can spread rapidly around the world.”
The symptoms of COVID-19 can mimic those of the seasonal flu, including runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, headache, fatigue, coughing, sore throat, and muscle or body aches.
Thus, public health department director for Wilson and Trousdale counties Adalberto Valdez cautions people who are experiencing any of those symptoms to get tested.
“We have been giving out more COVID tests in both Wilson and Trousdale counties, so the numbers have increased,” said Valdez. “We have also seen more patients with flu-like symptoms show up, only to find out when we test them, that they are positive for COVID.
“When patients show symptoms of coughing, runny nose, phlegm, and some may have fever, then, they should get tested.”
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) maintains that the existing COVID-19 tests are considered effective in testing for the new subvariant, so those who may be experiencing symptoms should be checked as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the August 2023 COVID-19 numbers reached a high point across the state, at 1,658 cases.
“We are seeing the numbers increase,” said Valdez. “The increase in Trousdale County is not as much as in Wilson County because of the population base, but there is still a lot in Trousdale.”
However, regarding the new subvariant, Valdez said that he is still waiting for guidance from the Tennessee Department of Heath about how to navigate through it.
“I spoke to my boss last week,” said Valdez. “And so far, we haven’t received any guidance from downtown on how to navigate it, so we haven’t taken any extra steps as of yet.”
According to the CDC, the following preventative actions are recommended if one has symptoms of or suspects exposure to COVID:
- Get tested
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Improve ventilation
- Wash your hands frequently
- Wear a high-quality mask if you choose to wear one.
Such actions can help to slow the spread of the virus as public health officials continue to keep an eye on the new subvariant.
