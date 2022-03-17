A potential new Dollar General Market moved a step closer to reality Monday night as the Board of Zoning Appeals granted a variance for sign requirements.
A preliminary site plan puts a new store at the intersection of East McMurry Blvd. and Hickory Ridge Lane, directly adjoining the subdivision. No timeline has been given for potential construction and a site plan has yet to be approved by the Planning Commission.
The company had requested permission to use a sign which would stand on a pole but measure greater than the 64 square feet allowed in Trousdale County’s zoning regulations. A wall sign also exceeding the current 32 square-foot requirement was also granted a variance by BZA.
“I looked at two of their other properties. These signs seem to be standard and in scale with the buildings,” chairman Dwight Jewell said. “These are certainly not any larger than a lot of the signs on existing buildings right now.”
Residents raised concerns both during the BZA meeting, and the Planning Commission meeting that followed, about the potential impacts of traffic a store would cause, especially since the preliminary site plan has the entrance on Hickory Ridge Lane rather than off McMurry Blvd.
“That would cause a tremendous amount of traffic thee, especially trying to get 18-wheelers into our neighborhood,” resident Ed Royals stated. “There’s a huge concern with having the entrance that way.”
Planning Commission Chairman Johnny Kerr stated that entrances off a state highway would fall under the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and encouraged residents to attend April’s meeting. The preliminary site plan could come before the Planning Commission at that time.
The Board of Zoning Appeals also granted a waiver from buffer requirements for a planned eight-unit apartment complex on Front Street. The developer noted that the site lacked enough space to fit the 10-foot requirement, and that a buffer is not required when touching commercial property.
While the Front Street site adjoins property zoned as residential, the property in question is the site of a commercial entity in the form of a beauty salon.
Site plan approval for the Front Street apartments was also granted by the Planning Commission Monday.
Final plat approval for the Towns at Melrose, a 113-unit townhome subdivision on Melrose Drive, was deferred to allow staff more time to examine the proposal.
Kim Chumley, a nearby resident, spoke against the proposal and cited increased traffic and the potential effect on property values.
“There are days when I sit for five minutes waiting to turn out (off Melrose onto Highway 25) and there are days when traffic is backed up all the way to Goose Creek,” she said. “With little old Trousdale County being the smallest county, we are making it pretty large for our rural area.”
Building Official Sam Edwards noted, and Kerr agreed, that since the Melrose plat fits the zoning requirements, the Planning Commission has little authority to deny the request without risking a lawsuit.
“We as the Planning Commission have no authority to turn down a project because we don’t like it, if it fits all our rules,” Kerr said.
“When we get to this point where it’s already rezone R-3 and they meet every rule we’ve got, you can’t tell them no… The moment it goes to the courthouse, it’s by the book and there won’t be any stipulations,” Edwards added.
While the request was deferred, Kerr noted that the Planning Commission must act on the proposal in April. Otherwise by law it will automatically be approved.
The Planning Commission also advanced a rezoning request for 57 acres on Templow Road from A-1 to R-1 for development. That request will have to be approved by the County Commission.
Also approved was a preliminary plat for a six-lot development on Highway 10, with a requirement for a shared driveway.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
