Two Dollar General stores found favor with the Hartsville/Trousdale Planning Commission, paving the way for the convenience store chain to take the next step toward development.
By passing the planning commission, the site plan approval will now go to the full county commission for consideration.
The first site will be on Highway 231. It will be a 10,000-square-foot regular Dollar General store. It met commission approval without incident. The second site, on the corner of Highway 25 and Hickory Ridge Lane, will be a Dollar General Marketplace, a convenience store with expanded services. Its passage was met with opposition from the residents of a nearby subdivision.
Residents of the subdivision on Hickory Ridge Lane objected to the proposed plan largely on the grounds that it would deteriorate the current traffic congestion that funnels at the intersection with the main road.
Speaking on behalf of the residents, Ed Royals characterized feelings in the neighborhood as “quite a bit of concern.”
“We moved there because it was a nice, quiet street,” Royals said. “We would ask you to consider the desire of the residents. Our main concern is the entrance there off the street ... Regardless if the opening is widened, we still have children riding bicycles down the street. We’ve been able to do that without a worry for quite a while, but if we have 18-wheelers pulling into our neighborhood, even if it’s just at the entrance, it could impact that.”
Royals indicated that turning out of the neighborhood is already challenging as it is. He asked what if a turning truck obstructs emergency vehicles from responding to a call or backs up traffic?
“I have gone around and looked at all the Dollar Generals in the area, and entrances never come off a private street,” Royals said. “They usually come off the highway, so I don’t think this is typical in what they are wanting to do there.”
Royals urged the commission to consider his neighbors’ concerns.
“The future of our neighborhood is in your hands,” Royals said. “Our only option is to trust you to represent us. We don’t want the entrance off of our street. Please respect our neighborhood and our children.”
Allison Turner, an engineering representative for Dollar General, explained that the site’s topography preempted the development from accessing the main road. The elevation change from Highway 25 to the storefront is simply too steep.
Turner also explained that large trucks turning in off of Hickory Ridge Lane would not amount to a significant traffic increase. She mentioned that only one or two truckloads from Dollar General per week would occur, with another average delivery per day from such vendors as Coca-Cola or Lay’s.
“It’s not as intense of a retail operation as some places are,” Turner said. “They are pretty efficient with their loading and unloading. They are very strict with how they lay out their sites so that there are no trucks backing up on to the road.”
Sam Edwards — of the building, codes and inspection office — spoke to the limited capacity of the commission or the county to restrict Dollar General from accessing a public road. One of the residents said at the meeting that they’d been previously promised that any development on this site would not open on to Hickory Ridge Lane.
“Whatever somebody may have promised before sadly isn’t worth anything,” Edwards said. “They can make promises all day long. Unless it’s on paper, it’s not worth anything.
“(Dollar General) has a legitimate claim to access a public road.”
Edwards added that given the commercial zoning designations of the properties at the front of the subdivision, some kind of commercial development would eventually take over the space.
“Something is going to go there,” Edwards said. “Ask yourself ... is Dollar General Marketplace a preferable option to the other options that could go there?”
Following its passage, the two site plans will now go before the county commission for final approval.
