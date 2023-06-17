Dollar Tree Inc. has set its sights on Hartsville, as a representative from the real estate development company R&C Enterprises presented a site plan on behalf of the discount retailer to the Trousdale County Planning Commission at its meeting Monday.
Per the proposed site plan, the 10,000 square-foot freestanding store is to be built next to the Minit Mart in Hartsville and will have a main entrance off of McMurry Boulevard with a secondary entrance off of Andrews Avenue.
After reviewing the site plan, planning commissioners unanimously approved the plan contingent upon only a few minor changes, which includes changes to the landscape buffer, the number of parking spaces, and labeling the pavement widths as set forth in the site plan.
According to Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr and planning commissioner David Thomas, they believe that the new Dollar Tree stores will be a good addition to the Hartsville community, not only as a business, but also in keeping with the commercial building guidelines in Trousdale County.
“Looking at the front elevation (and) the commercial development guidelines, their business already conforms to that,” said Thomas. “So, we are not inhibiting Dollar Tree from coming to Trousdale County because it already meets what we are asking everyone else to do.’
Kerr added, “(Dollar Tree) is a company that has a look that they like to portray to their customers. Certain businesses have certain looks. A lot of times you see the building and you know what it is before you ever see the sign, and that’s good.”
R&C Enterprises Managing Partner Rick Morrow indicated that the new Dollar Tree will use a different format than that of other dollar stores in the area.
“We are hoping to bring another quality development to Hartsville,” said Morrow. “It is totally different from anything here now. It’s not your standard dollar store that you see popping up everywhere. It’s a different format. And it is our hope that the community will support Dollar Tree.”
According to Morrow, barring any unforeseen delays, his goal is to have the store completed by year’s end.
