On the heels of the opening of the DG Market in Hartsville, the Dollar General Corporation announced that it will soon be opening a Dollar General store in Castalian Springs next to the Marathon gas station on Highway 231.
The store is currently under construction with plans to open this winter barring any delays.
“(Dollar General) is currently under construction on a new location at Highway 231 in Castalian Springs,” the Dollar General Public Relations office shared via e-mail. “At this time, (the) store opening is slated for winter 2022, but understand that construction progress may alter this date.”
According to the public relations office, the company carefully selects the sites for new store locations based on multiple factors, including careful consideration of what other retail options exist in the area.
“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value, and selection needs,” the public relations office wrote. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
Though Dollar General’s mission, in part, is to offer affordable and convenient retail options to the community, the company also strives to be a good corporate neighbor through its support of literacy and education.
“Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to non-profit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs,” the public relations office conveyed. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve, who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high-school equivalency test.”
For those who are interested in working at the Castalian Springs store, Dollar General plans to hire between six and 10 people for the new location, based on the store’s needs.
Although this will be the second Dollar General store in Trousdale County (not including the new DG Market location at 40 Hickory Ridge Road in Hartsville), the company plans to keep its older store on McMurry Boulevard open in order to continue serving the community of Hartsville.
The new DG Market opened in Hartsville on Sept. 6.
