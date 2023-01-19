In 2023, University of Tennessee Extension Trousdale County wants to be the community’s resource for research-based information and in helping families find those real life solutions.
UT Extension wants the public to be aware of the programs if offers and how that people can benefit from those.
UT Extension offers educational programming and resources in the areas of agriculture, natural resources, family and consumer sciences, and 4-H youth development.
UT Extension Trousdale County offers the Tennessee Master Beef Producer, Master Farm Manager, Master Small Ruminant, and Master Row Crop Producer programs. Those are available in both online and in-person training. UT Extension also offers agriculture services, such as soil testing and forage testing for agriculture producers and homeowners. Furthermore, UT Extension can assist in disease and insect identification for pest problems in home gardens and crops.
In the area of family consumer sciences, UT Extension Trousdale County offers several programs for adults and kids, including: Maintain Don’t’ Gain, a seven-week virtual weight management and health accountability program; Walk Across Tennessee, an eight-week team-based challenge that encourages more movement and friendly competition with other teams across the state; Canning College, a joint county collaboration between Wilson, Macon, and Trousdale counties that enables participants to learn pressure canning and water-bath canning various in-season goods for a small fee; and Elephant in the Room, which originally started as a partnership among six other counties to educate and bring awareness during Suicide Awareness Month and has now branched out to educating on all mental wellness topics.
Some other topics include SAD or Seasonal Affective Disorder. Our family and consumer sciences agent also serves as an advisor to the family and consumer education clubs, which is known as FCE. Within FCE, and through shared opportunities, one can learn skills helpful in bringing growth to their community, church, local government, and family.
FCE offers learning opportunities as officers, program leaders, and service stewards. Together, better lives are built for individuals, families, and communities. FCE clubs are open to all.
The Yoga for Kids program takes place every Wednesday afternoon at Trousdale County Elementary School. That is a time dedicated to learning various yoga poses, breathing techniques, and positive words of affirmation, all while having fun in the process.
Furthermore, the Trousdale County 4-H Youth Development program offers a wide variety of programming for youth. It consists of 23 in-school clubs that meet each month at the Trousdale County schools and one Trousdale County community club.
In addition, the 4-H program shines light on various activities, such as public speaking, demonstrations, photography, financial management and STEM education. Outside of the schools, the 4-H youth development agent offers a livestock project group, judging teams, sewing and craft camps, and a gardening club.
Some of its upcoming meetings include:
Lawn and garden series meetings
(at 6 p.m. at the Trousdale County Community Center)
- Jan. 24|Fruit tree pruning and management
- Feb. 7|Right plant, right place
- Feb. 28|Landscape design
- March 21|Raised bed gardening
UT Extension also holds its yoga for kids program every Wednesday at the Trousdale Elementary Afterschool Academy, and it holds FCE meetings on the second Wednesday of each month as well.
For more information on any of the programs or services offered, call UT Extension Trousdale County at 615-374-2421.
