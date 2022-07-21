Next Thursday marks the beginning of the 2022-23 school year for students enrolled in Trousdale County schools.
In order to phase students in to the new school year, Thursday and Friday will be the only days that students will attend school next week. During the following week, students will attend school on Aug. 1, Aug. 2, and Aug. 3, but they will have Aug. 4 off for local elections and Aug. 5 off in order to attend the Trousdale County Fair.
The phase-in process over the next two weeks will allow families to acclimate to the new school year before it gets going full-swing.
However, from day one, the school district will have a new motto in place concerning student expectations.
“We’re really excited about starting the 2022-2023 school year,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We are putting in place across the school district a motto of expectations for our students, which is Trousdale County students are to be present; they are to be punctual, and they are to be polite.”
One of the emphases of the district’s new motto — being present at school — is in response to the high absenteeism of last school year.
“Last year, we had a lot of chronic student absenteeism,” said Satterfield. “So, we really want to put an emphasis on students being present and being punctual every day in order to maximize their learning and to help recover the learning loss created by the pandemic.”
Another major concern of the school district is student safety.
“We have about three or four items that are really important to us in light of happenings across the country,” Satterfield said. “We are really doubling down on our schools’ safety. We are going to have SROs (school resource officers) in every school, every day. We are also working with a new anti-bullying program for our students in grades 6-12. It is called Move 2 Stand. We are really excited about that.”
Because of those new safety standards that are being implemented, there will be changes for both parents and students in all grades beginning on the first day of school.
“In respect to student safety, parents will not be allowed to accompany their students to the teachers’ classrooms on the first day of school,” Satterfield said. “Miss (Demetrice) Badru (the Trousdale County Elementary School principal) has alternatively built an open house. We’re going to have an open house for our pre-k, kindergarten, first grade, and second grade on Tuesday, July 26, from 5:30 (p.m.) to 7 p.m. Then, on Wednesday, July 27, we will have an open house for third, fourth, and fifth grade. We encourage all of our parents to come out to the open house to meet their student’s new teachers and to listen to our teachers and principals talk about expectations for the year.”
Satterfield stressed the importance of updating current student information in order to best ensure the safety of each student in case of an emergency.
“It is important for parents to go to our website and complete a new return to school registration form,” said Satterfield. “We ask the parents of all the students who were with us last year to go to our website. We will also post on social media a link to our website to complete the return to school registration form. Parents need to do this as soon as possible. This week would be best ... if not, certainly before students start back to school on July 28.”
The website link is www.tcschools.org and will provide families in the school district with information about bus routes and pick-up times, school-supply lists, school drop-off and pick-up times, as well as other pertinent information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.