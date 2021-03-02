A former drug task force agent entered a guilty plea last week to charges stemming from the June 2018 death of a Hartsville man.
Keith Alan Holder, 49, pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to vehicular homicide by recklessness and was sentenced by Judge Brody Kane to a year in jail, followed by 10 years of probation, and three years’ loss of license.
Holder was indicted by the Trousdale County Grand Jury in February 2019 on six counts, including vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide, in the death of Donovan Crittendon, 26.
Crittendon went missing on June 3, 2018 and his body was pulled from the Cumberland River six days later. He had been seen leaving the Lock Six Apartments with Holder, who at the time was a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the drug task force. Holder’s employment was terminated after the incident came to light.
The indictment alleged that Holder crashed his personal vehicle into the Cumberland at the Taylor’s Landing Boat Dock, then swam to shore and left the scene. He was found by boaters hours after the incident, but did not report that Crittendon had been with him until the following day.
Holder’s truck was found after a search by Trousdale EMS, Sumner EMS and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in about 35 feet of water.
An autopsy was performed on Crittendon that listed the cause of death as “undetermined,” but noted a blood alcohol level of 0.126.
