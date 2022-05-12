“If you have a mom, there is nowhere you are likely to go where a prayer has not already been,” said author Robert Brault.
On Sunday, mothers of all age and experience level were honored, both mothers of many and mothers of one.
Though it has been said, life does not come with a manual, it comes with a mother, long-time Hartsville resident Cheryl Baldwin just may be an expert on motherhood.
“Our children are a treasure,” Baldwin said. “They are a gift and a blessing from the Lord.
“I’m thankful that we didn’t say nine is enough.”
Instead, Baldwin has 10 children.
“I never thought of having a large family,” Baldwin said. “I came from a family of five (kids), and in those days, that wasn’t very big. But God has called us to do big things.”
Being a woman of strong faith, she and her husband of 37 years decided to let God build their family, and that He did.
Baldwin and her husband, David, were blessed with four boys and six girls. Of their ten children, they have only one set of twins.
Due to having a large family, being frugal was a necessity.
“If something broke down, we didn’t necessarily have savings,” Baldwin said. “We made homemade bread. We always had a good-sized vegetable garden, and we had chickens. This helped them (her children) learn not to take that food for granted.”
Keeping an organized home with children can be a challenge to any mother.
“We had jurisdictions, or assigned areas, that each child was given,” Baldwin said. “They helped with meals and laundry. They were expected to keep their rooms clean. After 30 days, if they were diligent in keeping their area clean, they could switch jobs. It wasn’t a life sentence.”
Today, six of her children are married, and the blessings keep multiplying. Baldwin now has 10 grandchildren and will shortly welcome four more.
For the Baldwins, family gatherings, such as Mother’s Day, draw a large crowd.
“On Mother’s Day, we (gathered) at La Quesadilla,” said Baldwin. “There (were) 29 of us all together.”
Although she will not be able to be with her own mother this Mother’s Day, Baldwin learned from her experience as a daughter.
“God used my mom greatly in helping me learn to be a good mother,” Baldwin said. “As a mother, my greatest desire for my children is to know God and not miss their destiny, and I’m so grateful for God’s faithfulness.”
With her devotion to her family, she has held her children’s hands for a short while but strives to hold their hearts forever.
