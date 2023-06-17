Metro Nashville government filed suit this week against the state’s top political leaders, claiming they violated the state Constitution with a move to shift control of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.
Filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, the lawsuit contends the Nashville Airport Authority Transfer Act “fundamentally” changes the structure and control of the authority by vacating the board, removing the power of the mayor and Metro Council and transferring it to state officials. The lawsuit names Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton.
“This action violates the Tennessee Constitution’s home rule and equal protection clauses,” the lawsuit says, calling for the court to declare the law unconstitutional and stop it from taking effect. It notes the state did not target other airports in the state’s large cities.
Tennessee’s home rule amendment is designed to stop the state Legislature from targeting one or two local governments without a referendum or a vote by its government body.
After the Metro Council refused to enter a contract last year to lure the 2024 Republican presidential convention to Nashville, the Legislature passed several measures seen by critics as punishment, including a move to cut the Metro Council to 20 from 40 members, take over appointments to the airport and sports authorities and lower the number of votes needed to renovate at the Metro Fairgrounds race track in advance of plan to bring in NASCAR.
A lawsuit brought by Metro Nashville against state leaders charges a new law changing the composition of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority violates Tennessee’s home rule amendment, which is designed to keep the legislature from targeting one or two local governments.
The airport law allows the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker to appoint six of eight seats on the airport board, taking away most of the authority of the mayor, who appoints all seven current board members.
Metro contends state law passed in 1969 gives local government “sole discretion” to set up a metro airport authority and full control over appointments to a board of commissioners.
Republican lawmakers argued this session the appointment process should be changed because the Metro Nashville airport has become a “regional” facility funded by the entire state. Metro, which points out the airport consists of more than 1 million square feet with 380 flights daily, calls that a gross “generalization.”
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit website covering state politics and government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.