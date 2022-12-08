The train has left the station, and the next stop will be at the Hartsville Church of Christ on Dec. 17.
The Polar Express makes another round this Christmas, featuring special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Tickets for the event will be handed out during the Hartsville Christmas parade on Saturday, but tickets will also be available at the door.
“All tickets are free,” said Hartsville Church of Christ minister and Polar Express conductor Jerry Burchett. “You don’t have to have a ticket to come, but you do have to have a ticket to get in. So, if you did not get a ticket beforehand, magically, you will receive a one at the door if you come.
“As the conductor, I will walk around with a clicker in my hand, like the one Tom Hanks used in the (“Polar Express”) movie, and when the guests first come through, they will get their ticket punched.”
Each year, the Polar Express draws a sizable crowd, as the church serves the community.
“We do it as an outreach ... just giving families an opportunity to come and do something fun,” said Burchett. “It’s free to everybody that wants to come. So, if there are families that may not be able to afford to go to other Christmas events, we’ve taken (the issue of cost) out of the equation.”
This year’s Polar Express will feature various kid-friendly activities including reindeer games, prizes, ornament making, pictures with Santa, refreshments, and a special mailbox in which to mail letters to Santa Claus.
“(Guests) will see Santa Claus first and get their picture taken,” said church member Linda Adcock. “Then, they’ll circle around to the back and have refreshments. We’ll have a section roped off to sit down and eat and visit, and then, they can finish going around the room to all the activities. By then, their pictures with Santa Claus will be ready for pick-up on a table.
“There will be a lot of fun activities. The children can make bags of reindeer chow and Christmas ornaments. They can stop and write a letter to Santa Claus, and then put their letters in a big mailbox.”
And although not required, children are encouraged to wear their pajamas while enjoying a cup of hot chocolate and other treats at the event.
“We will serve hot chocolate with brownies and cookies,” said Adcock. “We will also give out little brown bags with toys and candy in them.”
The Polar Express is free and will be held on Dec. 17 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Hartsville Church of Christ, located at 108 Halltown Road in Hartsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.