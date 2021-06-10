Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and NIC Global officials announced Friday that the company will expand operations in Gallatin.
NIC Global specializes in mechanical and electromechanical assembly, expert sheet metal fabrication and global sourcing of metal and plastic components. The project represents an investment of $2 million and the addition of 28 new jobs.
NIC Global currently has 200 employees at its Sumner County operations, located at 501 N. Belvedere Drive in Gallatin. The expansion includes investments in new fabrication equipment, special error-proofing systems and upgrades to its powder coating capabilities. Additionally, NIC will be adding 26,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support new programs.
“When companies choose to expand in Tennessee, it underscores our state’s business-friendly climate and highly skilled workforce. We’re grateful to NIC for its continued investment in Gallatin and for these new jobs created for Tennesseans,” Lee said in a press statement.
“Since choosing to locate our second manufacturing facility here in 2004, we have emerged as an industry leader in quality and innovation. Our Gallatin, Tennessee Team has been a cornerstone of our success and we are excited to continue investing in our Team and community. We are especially appreciative of the ongoing support from the City of Gallatin, Sumner County and State of Tennessee Chambers and Economic Development teams,” added Troy Wood, NIC Global vice president.
