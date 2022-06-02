Nina Grace Roddy, 73, of Hartsville, passed away on May 24, 2022 at her home.
She was receded in death by: her parents, Adron Dortch and Alma Lee Jones Gregory; husband, Will Roddy; and brother, Jimmy Gregory.
She is survived by: a daughter, Kim (Daniel) Callen of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren, Dillion Kirby, Katie Scruggs; two great-grandchildren, Chaley Kirby, Kamden Scruggs; a brother, Jack Gregory of Hartsville; and a sister, Carolyn Taylor of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, conducted by Lonnie Meador. Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.