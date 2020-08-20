There are currently no cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children in Trousdale County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the department updated its daily list of cases in Tennessee among school-aged children, defined as ages 5-18. The chart, which is available to the public at tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/educational-resources.html, showed zero cases reported in the last 14 days in that category for Trousdale County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 16 such reported cases countywide.
Among neighboring counties, Wilson had 74 reported cases in the last 14 days, Macon had three, Smith three and Sumner 37.
Tuesday’s county-by-county report from the Department of Health showed 52 active cases in Trousdale County, down from 64 a week ago and 73 two weeks ago.
Trousdale County Schools have required students to wear masks going in and out of the school buildings and in hallways. Additionally, social distancing is being maintained in classrooms and buildings are sanitized daily.
“I think our hybrid plan has given us the best opportunity to operate schools safely. We are following CDC and TN Dept of Health guidance the best we possibly can,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Students are doing an awesome job with our mask and distancing protocols and school nurses are doing a great job screening and monitoring symptoms. The key is we don’t let down our guard. Families have to do their part outside of school. Stay smart, stay six feet apart. Wear a mask. Don’t send sick children to school. And when in doubt, call your school nurse.”
While the state is releasing the number of cases by county for school-aged children, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said during a Tuesday press conference that the state would not identify particular schools that have outbreaks.
This statement came two weeks after Lee promised transparency regarding cases in schools.
“It’s really important that people in a school district can’t figure out which children individually have a case,” Lee said in the press conference.
“Information about children, to the public, is really important to protect,” the governor added. “That is why this is such a balance.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
