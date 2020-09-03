Trousdale County school officials are urging fans of Yellow Jacket sports to remember to wear masks and practice social distancing during sporting events.
Part of the TSSAA’s guidance for playing fall sports was requirements for masks and social distancing for all fans, as well as temperature checks for anyone entering the facility and reduced stadium capacity.
“We’re going by the same guidance from the TSSAA and the governor’s executive order. Our position is unchanged,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We’re doing everything that TSSAA is asking us to do.
“Our health department is concerned that our spectators are not doing a good job adhering to the social distancing and the wearing of masks.”
Satterfield said he believed Trousdale County fans had a D grade when it came to masks and social distancing. While fans are wearing masks to enter the stadium, they often come off shortly thereafter. Satterfield said that must change in order to continue having fans in the seats to cheer on the Yellow Jackets.
Lack of masks has been an issue at volleyball games thus far, too, and not just football.
“Please help us so that we can continue to have spectators at our sporting events. The NHL, NBA, MLB do not have spectators. There’s a reason why — they can’t control some of these things.
“I cannot allow our extracurricular activities to infect our students and cause a school closure. We can have sporting events and live-stream those events much safe than we’ve witnessed the last two weeks.”
The school system is promoting the motto: “Don’t let this game be your last game!” via social media to highlight awareness of its concerns.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
