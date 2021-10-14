Vollie Roddy Jr., age 89, of Beaver Creek, OH, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by father Vollie Roddy; mother Myrtle May Merryman; and brothers Ray and William Roddy and twins Mary and Jerry Roddy.
Survivors are wife Darlene Roddy; two sons, Ron and Jon Roddy; daughter Suzanne Rader; sister, Carolyn Bowman; and six grandchildren.
Mr. Roddy was a native of Hartsville, TN. He retired from Beaver Creek High School in 1988 after 26 years of teaching and coaching. Roddy was an All-Tennessee player in football and basketball while at Hartsville. He received a scholarship offer from Wallace Butts at Georgia after graduation, but transferred to Middle Tennessee State University.
Mr. Roddy taught history and drivers education while at Beaver Creek. He was also assistant football coach for 14 years and assistant wrestling coach for five years. Mr. Roddy was an avid golfer and also enjoyed coaching the Beaver Creek golf team prior to his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.