Curtis Berns Chumley, age 71, of Hartsville, passed away June 22, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Robert & Ruby Lee Chumley; wife, Brenda Chumley.
Survivors are: son, Eric (Kim) Chumley of Hartsville; daughter, Janet (Jerry) Lawrence of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Sydney Shoulders, Ben Chumley, Hannah & Jonathan Lawrence; brother, Randy Chumley of Castalian Springs; sister, Patricia (Jimmy) Byars of Gallatin; host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, June 28, officiated by Eld. Jeff Blackwell.
Interment with military honors was in the Green Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
