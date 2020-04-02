Dorothy D. Evins, age 98, of Hartsville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Quality Center Rehab & Healing in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Lytle & Ada Dalton; brother, William Dalton; three sisters, Lois Porter, Lillian Wright, Rachel Davis.
Survivors are: daughter, Candace (Don) Mowry; two granddaughters, Brandy Farmer (Jeff Daugherty), Tambra Shields (Chris Cornish); five great-grandchildren, Bayley Beasley, Macayla Smith, Ayden Baskin, Chelsey Scott, Addison Cornish; three great-great-grandchildren, Conley Scott, Jenrie Scott, Ryan Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Evins was a graduate of David Lipscomb University. She retired as administrator for Hartsville Convalescent Center after 25 years of service. She was very active in her community with various things she enjoyed, including holding Bible study at the jail for the inmates. Everyone knew and loved “Mama Dot.” She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved family. She was also a faithful member of the Hartsville Church of Christ and loved her church family.
A graveside service was held Sunday, March 29 at Hartsville Memorial Gardens, officiated by Minister Gerald Burchett.
Pallbearers were: Jeff Daugherty, Zach Smith, Austin Berry, Don Mowry, Jerry Helm and Glen Haynes.
The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to Jamie Morton at Quality Center Rehab and Healing.
Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
