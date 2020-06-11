Gary Wayne Stafford, age 64, of Hartsville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Louise Stafford; sister, Robby Sue Stafford; brother, Bobby Stafford; grandson, Dakota Stafford.
Survivors are: wife, Jo Ann Stafford; daughter, Sue Ann (Colin) Meyer; son, Bryan Wayne Stafford; father, James Edward Stafford; brothers, Donnie (April) Stafford, James Michael (Pam) Stafford, William Dale (Sandy) Stafford, Richard (Ruthie) Stafford, Horace “Doc” Stafford, Kenneth (Brandi) Stafford; sisters, Mary Jane Stafford, Tina Stafford; nine grandchildren, Brittany (Jeffery) Butcher, Taylor Roberson, Cierra Stafford, Brett Roberson, Makenzie Stafford, Kody Stafford, Bryson White, Chevy Stafford, Haley Sullins; three great-grandchildren, PenniLayne Butcher, Kenzleigh Stafford, Wyatt Butcher.
Funeral Services were held in the Chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, officiated by Barney Allison.
Pallbearers were: Ken Buckmaster, Phillip Snow, Tony Crook, Troy Calhoun, Sam Gregory and Steve Law.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsvile.com, was in charge of arrangements.
