Harold Gene Carman Sr., “Gene,” age 88, of Hartsville, passed away Friday evening, July 3, 2020 of kidney failure.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Dorothy Jean Carman; parents, James Leslie Carman & Julia Francis Carman; brother, Carl Carman; sisters, Lorene Beasley and Mary Emma Burford.
Survivors are: five children, Harold Gene (Debbie) Carman Jr., Carroll (Linda) Carman, Darrell (Ann) Carman, Kathy (Lloyd) Andrews, Karen (Kenny) Armstrong; 21 grandchildren, Harold Gene (Rachel) Carman III, Ray (Katie) Carman, Amanda (Chris) McReynolds, Garrett (Juanita) McReynolds, Jim (Rachel) Carman, Julia (Steve) Griffin, Jamie (Marc) Hays, Christy (Chris) Helson, Michael Carman, Matthew (Betsy) Carman, Mark (Brittany) Carman, Chad (Lamanda) Carman, Charity (James) West, Cayla (Wesley) Anderson, Carrie (Jordan) Green, Caleb Carman, Candace (David) Armistead, Courtney Carman, Rebecca Andrews, Jake (Brooke) Andrews, Mickey (Whitney) Armstrong; 62 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins; caretaker, Joe Williams.
Gene’s dad, Jim Carman, became an auctioneer in 1910 and he continued in his Father’s footsteps and became and auctioneer in 1960. He was a well-known Auctioneer and Realtor in the Middle Tennessee area. He has been described as the “Man with the Golden Tongue.” His skills at performing auctions were second to none. He built a business which included his children, and many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will continue his legacy. He professed faith in Christ just before his death.
A private funeral service was held at Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville on Thursday, July 9, for family and work associates conducted by sons, Harold and Carroll Carman. The service was livestreamed at anthonyfhhartsville.com.
Honorary pallbearers were: Joe Williams, Tom Garrett, Wayne Knight and nephews, Robbie Talley, George Talley, Robert Murray, Ken Sweeney, Duane Weed and Mike Morgan.
Grandsons were to serve as pallbearers.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, The Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center and The Old Hartsville Cemetery.
A special thanks to the heroes at the Trousdale Senior Living Center: Charity, Courtney, Danita and all.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
