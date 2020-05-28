Henry Allen Halliburton, age 66, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Thomas Halliburton & Dortch Halliburton.
Survivors are: wife, Sherry Halliburton; son, Jamie Garrett; daughter, Terri (Lonnie) Taylor; two grandchildren, Jordan Halliburton, Leslie Halliburton; great-grandchild, Camdin Marr; brother, Danny Halliburton, all of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, officiated by Eld. Kevin Harrison.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.