James Michael “Tank” Taylor Jr., age 42, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: father, James M. Taylor; grandfather, Tom Pierce.
Survivors are: wife, Tosha Taylor of Hartsville; daughter, Jasmine Taylor of Cookeville; two stepdaughters, Christy Scruggs of Hartsville, Kayla Scruggs of Hartsville; two stepsons, Corey Baird of Lafayette, Jonathan Baird; three grandchildren, Faith Pendleton, Jase Strong & Allen Buckmaster; mother, Yvonne Bumbalough of Elmendorf, TX; grandmother, Mayme Pierce of LaVernia, TX; sister, Joyce Jean Sabin of San Antonio, TX; brother, David (Amy) Thomas of Hartsville; nephew, Stephen (Kara) Brennan of Hartsville; adopted mom, Grace Thomas of Hartsville.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, June 20, at the Hartsville Community Center.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
