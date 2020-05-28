Jonathan David Bray, age 49, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Dianne Bray; grandparents, Lewis & Thelma Bray; Gerald & Juanita Birdwell.
Survivors are: wife, Dondra “Doc” Bray of Hartsville; son, Jonathan “J.D.” Bray Jr. of Castalian Springs; daughter, Gabriel “Gabby” Allen of Hartsville; father, Larry Bray of Castalian Springs; sister, Tammy (Mark) Layne of Castalian Springs; stepson, Taylor Williams of Carthage; stepdaughter, Nikki Parker of Murfreesboro; three step-grandchildren, Shelby, Kendall & Dalton Parker; niece, Chelsie Layne; nephew, Dylan Layne; great-nephew, Sylas Hopkins.
Funeral services were held in the Chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, May 25, officiated by Eld. Michael Nesbitt.
Pallbearers were: J.D. Bray, Andy Claiborne, Wayne Satterfield, Pat Woodard, Dylan Layne and Sylas Hopkins.
Interment was in Drury Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
