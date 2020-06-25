Linda Jo George, age 76, of Lafayette, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020.
Linda was born on June 2, 1944, in Macon County, to the late Lucian
George and Alma Sanders George. She was one of six children born to this union. Along with her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by all of her siblings; brothers, Harvey George and Pete George; and sisters, Dixie Wooten, and two infants.
The Sweet Lord saved Linda as a young girl and she was a member of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Linda was a 1962 graduate of Macon County High School. She then attended Beauty School and became a beautician. Linda especially loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved her little dog, Friend. Linda loved jewelry and had an eye for unusual pieces. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling. She will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by: nephews, David (Debbie) Wooten, and Jeff (Sherry); niece, Susan (Joel) Brawner; great-niece, Ara (Chad) Zurcher; great-nephews, Noah Wooten, Reece Brawner, and Roman Brawner; sister-in-law, Mattie George.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, June 17, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Pastor Harold Carman officiating.
Interment followed in the Drury Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, was in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or alexanderfh.com.
