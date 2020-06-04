Lodena Stamps Burrow, age 99, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Mrs. Burrow was born March 2, 1921, the daughter of the late Charlie and Nannie Belle Sloan Stamps in Bethpage.
She was married to J.B. Burrow and they had one Son, Roger Don Burrow, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 11 siblings, Chares “Mutt”, James “Jimmie” and Robert “Bob” Stamps, Martha Williams, Edna Garrett, Mary Brooks, Cleo Leath, Twin Sister, Lovena Knight, Morene Stamper, Evie Harris Stamps and Pearl Duke; half-sisters, Bessie Fleming and Lilly Stamps Sloan; half-brothers, Joe Stamps and Harry Stamps. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 conducted by Bro. Michael Shrum.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, P.O. Box 29, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
