Mary Susan “Susie” Summers Mauritz, age 79, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Lewis & Rosia Summers; sister, Mable Alice Willis; brother, Herman “Buster” Templeton.
Survivors are: daughter, Melissa (Mike) Lankford of Gallatin; two grandchildren, Michael Lankford of Hartsville, Diana Lankford of Gallatin; two brothers, Dean (Dorothy) Summers of Hartsville, Randall (Judy) Summers of Hartsville; sister-in-law, Carol Templeton of Goodlettsville; host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, officiated by Bro. James Bell.
Pallbearers were: Michael Lankford, Randy Summers, Brandon Allen, Austin Rosen, Jimmy Love and Marty Summers.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
