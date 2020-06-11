May Nell Huffines, age 96, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Lebanon Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Robert L. “Doc” Huffines; granddaughter, Celia Leigh Helm.
Survivors are: two daughters, Linda Putt of Hartsville, Pam Helm of Lebanon; grandson, Shane Cothern; great-granddaughter, Kayla Smith; three great-grandchildren, Landon Hunt, Morgan & Mason Smith; special friend, Mary Ann Vaden.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, officiated by Bro. Gerald Burchett.
Pallbearers were: Shane Cothern, Brandon Helm, Ronnie Cassetty, Jerry Helm, Terry Helm and Kenny Martin.
Private family burial was held at the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
