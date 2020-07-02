Nathan James Harsh, age 28, of Gallatin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 15, 2020.
Nathan was a devoted son and grandson who had many interests including hiking, canoeing, enjoying nature on his family farm, art, music, antiques, sports, conversation, world history and traveling. Nathan was a caring and compassionate son and friend. He had a clever sense of humor with a gentle personality and charitable heart, who served as an advocate for others.
Nathan is survived by his loving family including: his mother, Lisa Young Harsh Barry; his father, Richard Warren Harsh; stepfather, Oliver Barry; grandmothers, Billie Wright Young and Jean Simpson Harsh; stepsisters Shannon Barry, Erin Watkins and Amberly McGee; aunts and uncles, Carolyn (Jim) Whittenburg, Argie Norwood, Susan (Mike) Denney and James Young, Joseph Harsh; along with many cousins who were like siblings to Nathan.
He was preceded in death by: his grandfathers, Nathan James Harsh and James Russell Young.
Nathan earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016 and attended Nashville School of Law.
A private, family memorial service will be held to celebrate Nathan’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Parks at 312 Rosa Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243 or to your charity of choice.
